Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss, lounge and bask in their PDA-heavy Bahamas romance

Love is in the Bahamas air. Soaking in the sun, Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, were spotted sharing a kiss during their “much-needed” romantic vacation. Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

According to photos obtained by The Post, the couple sealed a kiss in the ocean, while Taylor had a beverage in the other hand. Other visuals also pictured the pair holding hands and basking in the sunlight on the beach. The Fearless songstress and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are enjoying their well-earned time off at Harbour Island in the Bahamas.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bahamas trip

Swift sported a yellow bikini and sunglasses during their PDA-filled beach getaway. Page Six found that the Cruel Summer singer's Canary Stripe Montce bikini top worth $143 and $94 bottom are supposedly still in stock on the website. Taylor and Travis had made a quick detour to Madonna's Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles before taking off for their beach vacation.

Also read | Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy lunch date amid new girlfriend speculations

The Anti-Hero hitmaker recently wrapped up the Tokyo, Australia and Singapore legs of the international Eras Tour. Her next stop is Paris, where she will perform in May 2024, with rock band Paramore as her special guest. But before entertaining a new crowd of Swifties, she will launch her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Read more about the upcoming wave of her Eras Tour concerts here.

On the other hand, Kelce, who received avid support from his girlfriend at the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this year, will return to his summer training camp in July. During the off-season, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, have been dropping the New Heights podcast episodes, wherein the NFL star also stirred engagement rumours while teasing other conspiracy theories.