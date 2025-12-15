Trey Songz arrested for assault after allegedly punching NYC nightclub employee

Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested on assault charges earlier this month. The 41-year-old allegedly punched a New York City nightclub employee, causing “swelling and substantial pain,” reported the New York Post. Trey Songz was arrested on assault charges after allegedly punching a nightclub employee(X)

Why was Trey Songz arrested? Singer faces assault charge

On Sunday, Neverson arrived at Manhattan criminal court, where prosecutors revealed that the singer was partying with his crew at Times Square spot Dramma Night Club when he threw a tantrum over being told the place was closing. He became “needlessly irate” when a worker informed him that the club would be closing at around 4:25 am on December 4.

According to the outlet, Neverson was arraigned on an assault charge for causing “swelling and substantial pain” to the club employee. He faced an additional charge of mischief from an unrelated incident the same morning at Mira, a restaurant and hookah lounge in Manhattan, where he allegedly destroyed restaurant property worth $1,500, including hookahs, DJ equipment and sofas.

The Mr Steal Your Girl walked out of the court wearing a black face mask after he was released. He was granted supervised release as the judge noted his run-ins with the law made him a risk, per the outlet. He is due to appear in court on February 18.

Meanwhile, the Dramma Night Club employee was granted an order of protection against Neverson, who is a regular customer, the prosecutors said. Songz's counsel said in a statement to Page Six, Neverson “was charged in connection with an incident that occurred last week. He is cooperating fully and looks forward to the facts coming to light.”

“Separately, last night Trey was confronted by individuals who instigated a confrontation and attempted to surround him. His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuing confusion,” the statement continued.

“Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain. We are confident the facts will speak for themselves,” it added.