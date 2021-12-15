Twitter trends 2021: K-Pop band BTS, Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman were the rage in India this year

The Twitter trends of the year 2021 are here and singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and Oscar winning music maestro AR Rahman have topped the list of the most tweeted-about Indian music artists. Not only this, BTS seems to have found a lot of love as the Korean boy band ruled music conversations in India. The K-pop band’s tweets are also the most retweeted and liked this year.

#OnlyOnTwitter 2021: Top tweets in Music

Most retweeted tweet in music: BTS’ (@BTS_twt) tweet about Jimin’s new haircut.

Most liked tweet in music: BTS’ (@BTS_twt) tweet sharing Jimin and Jungkook’s airport looks.

Another Tweet by BTS (@BTS_twt), a picture of band members Jimin and Jungkook became the most liked tweet in music conversations in India.

#OnlyOnTwitter: Top music conversations in 2021

Most Tweeted hashtags in music in 2021

1. #BTS: This unstoppable K-pop group continued to inspire their #ARMY. From the release of the upbeat song Butter, the band’s collaboration with the iconic Coldplay for My Universe, to performing #PermissionToDance at the United Nations’ General Assembly and winning numerous awards including three MTV VMAs - it was an exciting year for the band’s fandom.

2. #BBMAsTopSocial: The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) are one of the most celebrated awards in the international music industry. The conversations revolved around BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Seventeen, among others, but it was BTS that swept away the award.

3. #iHeartAwards: The eighth edition of the #iheartawards was a star-studded event that celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app in 2020. Since the commencement of the voting process, the Awards had music fans engaging to vote for their favourite artists, making it one of the top music conversations of the year.

4. #BLACKPINK: Korean girl band BLACKPINK marked its five-year anniversary, and the band’s fandom - BLINK had its own celebratory party on Twitter. The band also released their debut movie titled BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE. Band members including Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie were also in conversations for their respective solo projects and accomplishments this year.

5. #ENHYPEN: It is another group for Indian K-pop fans to obsess over. The band’s second EP, BORDER: CARNIVAL, released earlier this year. Moreover, the news about all of the band’s members contracting Covid-19 mid-year inspired conversations from concerned fans on Twitter, as did the news of their recovery and comeback in October.

Most Tweeted-about songs of the year

1. #BTS_butter: BTS’ had fans grooving to their second English song #Butter this year. From a nine-week run at the Billboard Hot 100 charts to a Grammy nomination, Butter won hearts and acclaim across the music industry, and volumes of conversation from fans on Twitter.

2. #PermissionToDance: Marking another career-touchstone, BTS performed their single Permission To Dance at the United Nations General Assembly.

3. #Dynamite: Having released in 2020, BTS Dynamite was one of the most successful songs of the year.

4. #MyUniverse: This year, BTS collaborated with the iconic rock band Coldplay for the single My Universe.

5. #Dont_fight_the_feeling: Another K-pop band that delighted fans this year was EXO with their album Dont Fight The Feeling. When the band announced their comeback with Don't Fight The Feeling in May this year, fans were overjoyed.

#OnlyOnTwitter: Most Tweeted about music artists in 2021

1. BTS (@BTS_twt): Unsurprisingly, BTS were the most talked about music artists by Indian fans this year.

2. Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata): Fondly known as India’s Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday this year. The singer shared a voice note, thanking audiences for their wishes.

3. AR Rahman (@arrahman): From hosting a Twitter Space to talk about his debut as a writer and producer with the movie 99 songs, to winning a Grammy nomination for his music for the movie Mimi, to asking his audience’s opinions about turning one of his songs into an NFT (Non Fungible Token), the maestro kept fans busy and talking throughout the year.

4. Taylor Swift (@taylorswit13): Moving forward with her bid to own all of her music (boss lady, this one), Taylor published re-recordings of two of her albums - Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

5. Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22): Armaan partnered with K-pop star Eric Nam, who he had met on Twitter, and music producer KSHMR for the song Echo.