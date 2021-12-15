BTS: J-Hope says 'H.O.T' as Jimin shares before and after selfies of getting highlight extensions. See pic

BTS member Jimin has given his fans an update about his day and also shared selfies before and after getting silver highlight extensions. Taking to Weverse, Jimin also shared that he gained three kilos after returning to South Korea from the US.

As translated by Instagram user Labu, Jimin, in a series of posts said, "Everyone, I came here because I saw something fun while looking through my photos, should I show you? But in return, please help me (with something)." He also added, "I sat down after cleaning but I'm not sure what to eat ... please help me."

Jimin then continued, "For your information, this will be my first meal (of the day). It’s only been around two hours since I’ve woken up. For the first meal, chicken and beer you say. Okay then going with Doenjang-jjigae (soybean paste stew) hehe. I gained 3.5 kg after coming back to Korea."

He added, "There's no place that's selling soybean paste stew. So I should just make ramyeon and fried egg." The BTS member then shared a picture of his meal and wrote, "I made it quickly, right?" J-Hope reacted with "wow".

Jimin's post.

After having his meal, he spoke about the picture and wrote, "About the photo, I had stuck on hair (highlights) when I went to America right. I'll show you a photo of my hair before cutting them and after sticking them on."

Jimin then shared pictures with long silver hair under a black beanie. Jimin wore a grey jacket in the photo.

In the next picture, Jimin shared a selfie as he got the extensions by trimming the long hair. Reacting to the picture, J-Hope wrote, "H.O.T." It is the acronym for a Korean boy band, Highfive Of Teenagers.

After their US concerts ended earlier this month, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook announced that they will take an "extended period of rest". This will be the group's first break after 2019.

A part of the Big Hit Music Twitter statement read, "BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."