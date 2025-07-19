Tyler, the Creator announces surprise album Don't Tap the Glass. Here's when it drops

Tyler, the Creator has once again taken the music world by storm. In a surprise announcement during his sold-out Chromakopia tour stop at the Barclays Center, he revealed his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap the Glass, set to release this Monday, July 21, 2025, as per Variety. From cryptic Instagram teasers to full surprise drop, Tyler, the Creator announces his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap the Glass(Instagram/@feliciathegoat)

Tyler, the Creator surprises fans with new album announcement

In the days leading up to the show, Tyler posted a series of puzzling Instagram images: a Louis Vuitton bag, a mannequin head, and a trumpet player, each tagged with “July 21.” Fans went wild with speculation. Some thought it was a new music video for Sticky, others guessed a deluxe Chromakopia.

But on Friday, Tyler casually shared the album title during his Brooklyn show, leaving the crowd thrilled. Outside the arena, a giant Tyler-figure encased in a clear box was unveiled, making sure everyone got the message. Within hours, the official Golf Wang store was updated with merchandise: vinyl, t‑shirts, hats, even CDs themed around aquatic and isolationist visuals. He even launched a site, donttaptheglass.com filled with cryptic slogans: “Body Movement. No Sitting Still…” The aesthetic reflects elements of being underwater or trapped.

More about the Chromakopia album

This new album arrives less than a year after Chromakopia, which debuted at number one in nine countries and featured stars like Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, and GloRilla, as per Variety. It also cemented Tyler's rep for fusing psychedelic soundscapes with honest lyricism. Fans are now buzzing: will Don’t Tap the Glass go even deeper? No word yet on collaborators or tracklist, but given Tyler's past, the surprises probably are not done yet.

Tyler continues to move at his own pace, hardly taking a break between major projects. His relentless creativity and willingness to toy with form have earned respect, though perhaps a few eye rolls too. But enough of that. Prepare your ears and minds for Don’t Tap the Glass, which drops July 21. Let the speculation begin.

FAQs:

1. What is Tyler, the Creator’s new album called?

Tyler, the Creator's upcoming album is titled Don’t Tap the Glass. It’s his ninth studio album and will be released on July 21, 2025.

2. When will Tyler, the Creator’s Don’t Tap the Glass album release?

It drops Monday, July 21, 2025, as announced at the Barclays Center show.

3. Is Tyler, the Creator going on tour for Don’t Tap the Glass?

As of now, Tyler is still on his Chromakopia world tour. An official Don’t Tap the Glass tour hasn’t been announced, but it could follow the album’s release.