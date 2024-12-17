Vanner's Hyesung discharged from military service less than a month after joining. Here's why

Vanner member Hyesung was discharged from his military service less than a month after joining due to "medical reasons". As per Soompi, KLAP Entertainment announced that Hyesung was admitted to a hospital two weeks after enlisting for a detailed examination. Later, the Military Manpower Administration determined that he was "unfit for active military service and required ongoing treatment". (Also Read | VANNER member Sungkook's military journey) Hyesung has been a member of Vanner since 2019.

Hyesung discharged from military service

The statement read, "Hello, this is KLAP Entertainment. We would like to inform you that VANNER’s Hyesung has been discharged from military service on December 16 due to medical reasons. As previously mentioned, Hyesung, who has been dealing with panic disorder and mental health issues, was admitted to the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital two weeks after enlisting for a detailed examination.

Hyesung's agency apologies to fans

"Based on the results of the examination, the Military Manpower Administration determined that he was unfit for active military service and required ongoing treatment, leading to his discharge on medical grounds. We sincerely apologize for causing concern with this sudden news to the fans who have been waiting for updates on Hyesung," it added.

"We fully understand the concern fans may feel regarding Hyesung. However, we kindly ask for your understanding that we are unable to provide any additional details beyond what has already been shared. Our company will continue to do our utmost to ensure that Hyesung can focus on his treatment moving forward. Thank you," concluded the statement. He enlisted in the military in November of this year.

About Vanner

The band was formed by VT Entertainment and comprises of Taehwan, Gon, Hyesung, Sungkook, and Yeonggwang. They officially debuted on February 14, 2019, with the studio album V.

Vanner released their third single album, Take Off with Rollin, as its single on February 28, 2022. In May last year, the group signed with KLAP Entertainment. They have also held several concerts and taken part in shows.