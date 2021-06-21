World Music Day: Kumar Sanu, Shibani Kashyap, Mohit Chauhan list their favourite songs

International World Music Day 2021 is being celebrated across the globe on June 21, Monday. The day was first celebrated in 1982 when France’s minister of culture Jack Lang and French composer Maurice Fleuret together landed on the concept of celebrating the World Music Day.

As we celebrate the World Music Day on Monday, we talked to some prominent singers and asked them to share their playlists with us. Singers Shibani Kashyap, Mohit Chauhan, Kumar Sanu and DJ Sheizwood share what's on their playlists.

Kumar Sanu

Asked to name the songs he is listening to, the 90s star said, "I do not listen to new songs being made these days." Kumar Sanu later shared that among many of his favourites are some of his own songs as well. He added that the songs that top his playlist are: Ab Tere Bin (Aashiqui), Do Dil Mil (Pardes), Jab Koi Baat Bigad (Jurm), Kuch Na Kaho (1942 A love Story) and Naraaz Savera Hai (Sangharsh).





Mohit Chauhan

Insisting that he does not listen to songs, neither does he subscribe to any platforms where he can have playlists, Mohit Chauhan revealed listening to songs "is a very random thing for me". "Once in a while, a situation may remind me of song and I can search and listen to it on Youtube. But that's it. I do not go over it, or listen anymore songs." However, he did agree to share some of his favourite songs which included Jagjit Singh's Tumko Dekha To Ye. He did not name any other songs, but added that he loves ghazals.





DJ Sheizwood

DJ Sheizwood insisted that he loves songs from the 70s and 80s, adding that most of the songs on his playlist from the era. He also shared that he often remixes these songs for young crowds ar various crowds. The songs on his playlist are: Rimjhim gire sawan (Manzil), O Hansini (Zehreela Insaan), Tune O Rangeele (Kudrat). He added that compositions of Shankar Jaikishan and RD Burman also top the list.





Shibani Kashyap

The singer-composer happily shared her favourite songs when asked about it. She also talked about her latest release, Jogiya. "My own song which just released, a song called Jogiya. It is a Punjabi song that I sung and made with a lot of love," she said. Afsana Khan and Hardy Sandhu's Titliyan, Dua Lipa's New Rules, English Man in New York by Stings and Arijit Singh's rendition of Phir le aya dil are on top of Shibani's playlist.





(As told to Sweta Kaushal)