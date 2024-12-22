Zakir Hussain's family shares moving first post from his Instagram account after death: ‘Forever together in love’

The family of late tabla maestro Zakir Hussain shared an emotional post from his official Instagram account on Sunday. It is the first post after he was laid to rest at a San Francisco cemetery. (Also Read | AR Rahman shares he, Zakir Hussain planned an album together) Zakir Hussain died last week due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Zakir Hussain's family shares first post after his death

The undated black-and-white picture shows the hands of Zakir, his wife Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi wrapped around each other. "Forever together in love (red heart emoji)," read the caption of the post. The four of them were tagged in the post.

Fans remember tabla maestro

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Thank you for guiding and inspiring us all. Very grateful for your mentorship and teachings.” “Thank you, Zakir, for your profound inspiration, and to the family that supported his dreams,” read a comment.

“Feels good to see a post from this account. Pls, continue posting. Legend always lives,” wrote a person. “Gone but never forgotten,” said an Instagram user. “Ustad ji, your legacy will continue to live on for generations!” commented another fan.

About Zakir's health, death

Zakir died at a San Francisco hospital early last week due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73. One of the world's most accomplished percussionists, he was laid to rest at the Fernwood cemetery in San Francisco on Thursday.

Hundreds of his admirers gathered at his funeral to pay their last respects. Sivamani and several other musicians played drums a little distance away to pay him a tribute.

About Zakir

The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. Zakir, the son of tabla legend Ustad Alla Rakha, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.