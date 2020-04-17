e-paper
My life isn’t different after the lockdown, says Sobhita

The actor is proud of her younger sister who’s a doctor and is currently working round the clock to save lives

entertainment Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:27 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Mumbai
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita Dhulipala
         

This virus has humbled the planet. I’m someone who’s naturally inclined to being close to the nature. I don’t think I’ve a strong capitalist drive, but during times like these, I feel closer to myself,” says Sobhita Dhulipala who’s looking for the silver lining during this 21-day lockdown period owing to the Covid-19 health crisis.

The actor is proud of her younger sister who’s a doctor and is currently working round the clock to save lives. “She’s pursuing a degree in radiology. The amount of work that she is doing has been increased by a huge margin. I see pictures of her at work with a doctor’s coat and a mask and it makes me very proud,” she says, adding, “I feel a tremendous amount of respect towards doctors. We owe them so much. They’re like Gods in a lab coat right now.”

How much has her life changed post the lockdown? “I realise that my life isn’t too different from what it was before the lockdown,” she quips, adding, “I never had a house help. I always run my own errands, and I read all the time even during shoot schedules. I’ve a small column on my Instagram that says ‘book of the month’. I’m reading Celestial Bodies now.”

