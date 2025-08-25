Neha Dhupia on getting hate for pregnancy before marriage: ‘I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt’

Actor Neha Dhupia reveals that she still gets trolled for getting pregnant before her marriage, but she has learned to take it lightly. She quips that the list puts her in the same league as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Mehr, six months later.

Neha reacts to the backlash

During an interview with Midday India, Neha spoke about how she reacts to all the hate she has received for being pregnant before her marriage to Angad.

Recalling the moment, Neha said, “I married Angad (Bedi), and after six months we welcomed our daughter (Mehr). But the biggest conversation around our wedding was, ‘How did the baby come in six months? Ye ho kaise gaya?’ (how did it happen).”

The actor added, “Even now, I see stories and tags on female actors who get pregnant before marriage. I feel, at least, I’m on the same list as Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt. But honestly, this is ridiculous…Pregnancy is beautiful, and that’s it!”

Neha mentioned that it was the criticism that motivated her to launch Freedom to Feed, a platform that puts spotlight on conversations around motherhood with no stigma attached. She feels it is important to normalise discussions around women’s health instead of treating them as taboo, adding that she wants to spread awareness, break myths, and remind women that they are not alone in this journey.

Earlier in an interview with Times Now, Neha revealed how she told her family about getting pregnant before marriage. She said, “We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married."

More about Neha and Angad

Angad and Neha got married on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. Their intimate wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members. The actor then gave birth to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November that year. The duo also have a son together named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in 2021.