2023 Coachella Festival: Check out pictures of stars who attended in first week

It's April and it's time for 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The world famous music festival officially started on April 14 and is in its first weekend. The second weekend is slated to take place from April 21 to April 23. Superstar musicians and singers like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Rosalía are set to perform during this season of the festival. Night view of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival(Twitter)

While the first weekend at the festival is on, stars like Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix, Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Cabello, Shay Mitchell, Emma Roberts, Shaun White, Bella Thorne, Olivia Culpo, Jaden Smith and many others were seen attending the celebrations.

Emma Roberts

The American Horror Story star looked stunning in her look as seen here.

Emma Roberts(Instagram)

Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star looked chic in her outfit as seen here.

Ariana Madix(Twitter)

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Shaun White was spotted with girlfriend Nina Dobrev who is a Canadian actress and worked in The Vampire Diaries.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White(Twitter)

Olivia Culpo

2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culp attended the music festival and posed in a white dress as seen below.

Olivia Culpo(Twitter)

Madison Beer

‘Reckless’ singer Madison Beer looked ravishing in black outfit that she wore at the festival.

Madison Beer(Twitter)

Jaden Smith

'The Karate Kid' star wore multi-coloured jacket over a white shirt paired with light blue jeans.

Jaden Smith(Twitter)