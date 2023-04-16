Home / Entertainment / Others / 2023 Coachella Festival: Check out pictures of stars who attended in first week

2023 Coachella Festival: Check out pictures of stars who attended in first week

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 16, 2023 07:40 PM IST

The world famous music festival officially started on April 14 and is in its first weekend.

It's April and it's time for 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The world famous music festival officially started on April 14 and is in its first weekend. The second weekend is slated to take place from April 21 to April 23. Superstar musicians and singers like Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Rosalía are set to perform during this season of the festival.

Night view of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival(Twitter)
Night view of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival(Twitter)

While the first weekend at the festival is on, stars like Shawn Mendes, Ariana Madix, Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Cabello, Shay Mitchell, Emma Roberts, Shaun White, Bella Thorne, Olivia Culpo, Jaden Smith and many others were seen attending the celebrations.

ALSO READ| LeBron James and Jennifer Hudson share heartfelt wishes for 'ailing' Jamie Foxx

Emma Roberts

The American Horror Story star looked stunning in her look as seen here.

Emma Roberts(Instagram)
Emma Roberts(Instagram)

Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star looked chic in her outfit as seen here.

Ariana Madix(Twitter)
Ariana Madix(Twitter)

 

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

Shaun White was spotted with girlfriend Nina Dobrev who is a Canadian actress and worked in The Vampire Diaries.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White(Twitter)
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White(Twitter)

Olivia Culpo

2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culp attended the music festival and posed in a white dress as seen below.

Olivia Culpo(Twitter)
Olivia Culpo(Twitter)

Madison Beer

‘Reckless’ singer Madison Beer looked ravishing in black outfit that she wore at the festival.

Madison Beer(Twitter)
Madison Beer(Twitter)

Jaden Smith

'The Karate Kid' star wore multi-coloured jacket over a white shirt paired with light blue jeans.

Jaden Smith(Twitter)
Jaden Smith(Twitter)
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entertainment coachella
entertainment coachella
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out