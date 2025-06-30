Before Metro…In Dino, watch these 5 heartwarming Hindi romantic movies on OTT

Anurag Basu’s directorial, Metro…In Dino is the spiritual sequel to Life in a… Metro (2007). The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. It focuses on four love stories navigating the complexities of modern love in an urban setting. The film has been garnering enough attention and has built anticipation due to its setting, engaging Pritam Chakraborty's music, remembrances of singer KK and actor Irrfan Khan, and more. A still from Metro...In Dino

5 Hindi romantic dramas on OTT

Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is the story of Kundan (Dhanush), who is in love with Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), a girl who belongs to a different religious background. His one-sided love brings unexpected twists and turns, including Zoya's infatuation with a student leader named Akram (Abhay Deol). The film explores themes of unrequited love, social differences, and the complexity of human relationships. The songs of the film, such as Tum Tak, Banarasiya, Raanjhanaa, and more, are popular among fans.

Imtiaz Ali’s blockbuster romantic film, Jab We Met, never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it. In this social-media-obsessed age, people yearn for a love story like the film. It is about Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor), a frustrated businessman, who meets Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor Khan), a lively and talkative Punjabi girl, on a train. Their journey leads to love and self-discovery while they overcome obstacles in their personal and professional lives. Jab We Met also explores the theme of self-love.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles, revolves around Satyendra Mishra (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti Shukla (Kriti Kharbanda). They get engaged, but on the wedding night, Aarti leaves the wedding dias to pursue her dreams of becoming an IAS officer. This incident breaks everyone’s heart, especially Stayendra. A few years later, Satyendra, who is now an IAS officer, takes charge of Aarti's case after she is accused of corruption. The film is helmed by Ratnaa Sinha.

Another Imtiaz Ali blockbuster, Rockstar, follows the story of Janardhan Jakhar, aka Jordan, who aspires to be a rockstar and believes that pain is essential for artistic expression. He falls in love with a popular college student, Heer, and their turbulent relationship becomes the catalyst for his transformation into rockstar "Jordan". The film highlights themes of love, loss, fame, and the connection between personal suffering and artistic success. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and others.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is a romantic comedy-drama starring Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu. The film tells the story of Jaya (Parvathy), a widow, and Yogi (Irrfan), a poet, who meet on a dating website. When they go on a road trip to visit Yogi's ex-girlfriends, their relationship deepens, leading them to unexpected love and self-discovery. The movie is helmed by Tanuja Chandra.