Alappuzha Gymkhana star Lukman Avaran: 'Tharun Moorthy called me for Thudarum but...' | Exclusive

Lukman Avaran is garnering praise for his power-packed performance as Antony Joshua in Alappuzha Gymkhana, which is currently available to stream on OTTplay Premium and Sony LIV. The young actor revealed in an exclusive interview with OTTplay that director Tharun Moorthy had called him to play a small part in the Mohanlal-led hit, but that did not pan out because he was getting ready for Khalid Rahman's sports drama. He went on to say that both films were filmed almost simultaneously. Alappuzha Gymkhana actor Lukman Avaran

Stream Malayalam's best action thriller such as Ajagajantharam, Chaaver and more on OTTplay Premium

Tharun's latest directorial Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, turned out to be among the highest grossers in Malayalam this year. Lukman starred in Tharun's debut directorial, Operation Java, and Saudi Vellakka, that are available on OTTplay Premium.

Lukman Avaran: Missed out on Thudarum; will collaborate on another project with Tharun Moorthy

'Excited for both Operation Java 2 and Ajagajantharam 2'

The Saudi Vellaka star expressed his enthusiasm for the sequels of Operation Java and Ajagajantharam. "I cannot decide which one I find more exciting. My biggest break came from Operation Java, and Ajagajantharam is a Tinu Pappachan film," he remarked. Lukman continued by saying that although talks for Operation Java 2 had been held for a long time, Tharun's hectic schedule prompted the delay. "I am excited to collaborate with the filmmakers once more since they hold a special place in my life," he continued.

Lukman also featured in Ajagajantharam, starring Antony Varghese Pepe. Last year, there were rumours of a sequel to this popular action drama, much to the delight of moviegoers and Antony Varghese Pepe fans. Although there have not been many updates, sources indicate that the script is being worked on and that the project may begin by the end of 2025.

'Worked for a Sony LIV Malayalam web series'

Additionally, Lukman disclosed that he has finished filming a brand-new Malayalam web series that will be available for viewing on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium. "The post-production work of this project is ongoing and hopefully there will be an official announcement soon," he stated, adding that he is currently unable to provide many details about the series.