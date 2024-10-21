Bagheera trailer: Sriimurali turns vigilante in story penned by Prashanth Neel; fans call him ‘Kannada Batman’. Watch

Bagheera trailer: The trailer of Dr Suri’s film Bagheera, with Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles, was released on Monday. Prashanth Neel, who directed Sriimurali in Ugramm, wrote the film's story, and Vijay Kirangandur of Hombale Films produced it. Fans compare Sriimurali’s vigilante story to Batman. (Also Read: Kichcha Sudeep shot BB Kannada during mom's hospitalisation: ‘I have no words to express the pain’) Bagheera trailer: Sriimurali plays a policeman-turned-vigilante in his next film.

Bagheera trailer

The 2-minute-35-second trailer shows a conversation between a mother and her son. She explains that divinity comes in various forms when humans descend into darkness. However, she says, it isn’t only God who can appear; a demon can, too. Bagheera is then shown as a masked vigilante who is eradicating criminals. His colleagues in the police force see him as a criminal because he takes the law into his own hands.

The trailer shows Sriimurali in a police uniform by day and a dark mask at night. When the actor posted the trailer, one fan commented, “Kannada batman (fire emojis).” Another wrote, “Superhero in Neel Universe.” Not everyone seemed to like the trailer because one person commented, “Trailer not promising, hope movie doesn’t disappoint.” A few others also commented, writing, “Trailer” with crying emojis.

Kannada Batman

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also noted the Batman references. One wrote, “The Batman influence is acceptable because when a story about a vigilante is told, whether intentionally or unintentionally, the Batman influence will be present. But I expect Bagheera to be a good film.”

Another gushed, “If Gotham City has Batman, Our Bengaluru City has #Bagheera. Trailer looks Good. Visuals look stunning.” However, they criticised the dialogues, adding, “The only thing I didn't like is the dialogues, It gives us routine movie vibe. Hope there is a compelling story. #BagheeraTrailer.”

About Bagheera

Bagheera will be released in theatres on October 31. Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Garuda Ram also star in the film. AJ Shetty is the film’s cinematographer, and B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The film will also be released in Telugu, with Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP taking over distribution.