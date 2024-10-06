Prakash Raj accused by producer Vinod Kumar of causing 1 crore loss: ‘Disappeared without informing us’

Actor Prakash Raj recently posted a picture with actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on X (formerly Twitter). Producer Vinod Kumar replied to his post, accusing him of causing a loss of ₹1 crore and abandoning the set without informing the crew. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan warns film industry not to make light of Tirupati laddu row) Prakash Raj has been accused of abandoning a shoot because he got a call from another production house.

Vinod Kumar’s accusations on Prakash Raj

Prakash posted a picture with Udhayanidhi and his father, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin on X, writing, “With a Deputy CM… #justasking.” Udhayanidhi was recently appointed as the Deputy CM, and it looks like Prakash was happy about the posting.

However, producer Vinod reshared the post on his X and accused Prakash of being unprofessional. While he did not name which movie they’re shooting, he accused the actor of causing him a loss of ₹1 crore. He lashed out, “The other three personalities sitting with you have won elections, but you lost the deposit; that’s the difference. You made a loss of 1 crore in my shooting set, disappearing from the caravan without informing us! What was the reason?! #Justasking !!! You said you would call me, but you didn’t!!”

Vinod posted another tweet explaining that it allegedly happened recently on September 30. He wrote, “This happened on the 30th of September 2024. The entire cast and crew were stunned. Almost 1000 junior artists. It was a 4-day schedule for him. He left from the caravan after receiving a call from some other production! Abandoned us, didn’t know what to do!! We had to stop the schedule and caused huge loss because of that.”

Vinod and Prakash worked together in the 2021 Tamil film Enemy, which starred Vishal and Mirnalini Ravi in the lead roles. Prakash hasn’t responded to these allegations yet.

Recently in the news

Prakash was in the news in September for questioning actor and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan over the Tirupati laddu issue. He asked him to take ‘stringent action’ instead of ‘blowing up the issue nationally’. After Pawan called him out at a press meet, he posted a video stating that he was shooting in Nepal and would talk to him once he returned.

On the work front, he was recently seen in Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1. He will soon be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. He has also said yes to projects with Vijay and Suriya in lead roles.