Celebrity heartthrobs who walked down the aisle in 2023

The year 2023 was full of joy and love for many celebrities who walked down the aisle and said “I do” to their soulmates. But for some of the female fans, it was also a year of heartache and sorrow as they had to bid farewell to their fantasy boyfriends who were no longer available. Mourning the marriages of our fantasy crushes!(File Image)

We know, we know, they never really had a chance with these handsome and talented stars. But we can’t help but fantasize about what could have been, right? So as we welcome the new year, let’s take a moment to mourn the loss of our favourite bachelors (who may still haunt our dreams).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

We were crushed when we learned that Evans, 42, married Alba Baptista. We always thought the Captain America actor, 42, was the ultimate catch, like a modern-day George Clooney. We didn’t expect him to settle down until he was much older! But he did say in July 2022 that he was looking for love. We should have realized he wouldn’t waste any time finding his perfect match. He began dating Baptista, 26, in 2021.

ALSO READ| Netflix unveils list of originals in January 2024: Bitconned to Gyeongseong Creature 2 and more

If Evans is the mainstream heartthrob, Antonoff is the quirky crush. He’s adorable and hilarious and collaborates with Taylor Swift on music, so we were devastated when the 39-year-old married Margaret Qualley. To be fair, the Bleachers frontman gave Us enough time to prepare for the news, with the Maid actress, 29, showing off her diamond engagement ring in May 2022. While he’ll never pen lyrics about Us, we’re still eager to hear the songs Qualley will inspire.

Antonoff and Qualley got hitched in July on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

Milo Ventimiglia

This was a shocker of a wedding — though we do appreciate that Ventimiglia, 46, made sure Us Weekly was the first to know about his nuptials with Jarah Mariano in October. But since he never confirmed their relationship publicly, fans had no clue that the This Is Us star was ready to pop the question to Mariano. However, as fans who fell for him during his days as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, it does make us happy to know that the 39-year-old model shares the same last name as his beloved bad boy character.

ALSO READ| Marvel's What If...? will continue to rewrite MCU's history in season 3

Even our childhood Disney Channel crushes couldn’t spare Us the pain this year. Anyone who grew up watching The Suite Life of Zach and Cody had a favourite twin, so 2023 was tough for the Zach girls. (The Cody girls, on the other hand, know that Cole Sprouse is nearing the three-year anniversary with his girlfriend Ari Fournier.) But Dylan’s marriage wasn’t exactly a surprise. After all, he has been open about his affection for model Barbara Palvin for several years, and they announced their engagement earlier this year.

Dylan said “I do” to Palvin in her native Hungary in July.