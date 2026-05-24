Drishyam 3 worldwide box office collection: Mohanlal film grosses ₹100 crore in 58 hours; surpasses Patriot lifetime

Mohanlal announced on social media that Drishyam 3 has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in 58 hours. Sharing a poster with this written on it, he captioned the post: “Thank you for carrying this journey with us for 13 years. Your love, support, and belief in this story continue to humble us every day. #Drishyam3 running successfully in theatres near you.” Drishyam 3 had grossed ₹50 crore on its opening day.

Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal -starrer Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21 and within days of its release has grossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The third film in the hit franchise was released amid high expectations and received mixed reviews. However, the film has performed well at the box office. (Also Read: Drishyam 3 performs better overseas than in India; Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film grosses ₹76 crore worldwide in 2 days )

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected ₹40.60 crore net and ₹47.17 crore gross in India so far. The film has been performing well overseas, having collected ₹25 crore on day 3 from abroad versus ₹13.70 crore net in India. The film’s overseas gross stands at ₹70 crore, with the worldwide total standing at ₹117.17 crore. The film is the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film after Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros ( ₹221.19 crore) and Aadu 3 ( ₹120.11 crore).

Drishyam 3 has beaten the lifetime collection of films such as Mammootty-Mohanlal’s Patriot ( ₹79.92 crore) and Unni Mukundan’s Marco ( ₹102.55 crore). The film has yet to surpass the actor’s highest-grossing film L2 Empuraan, which collected ₹137.59 crore worldwide in three days. It remains to be seen if Drishyam 3 joins the ₹200 crore club with Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan and Thudarum.

(Also Read: Drishyam 3 movie review: How long can Georgekutty and Mohanlal keep this up?)

About Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Asha Sarath star in it. It tells the story of Georgekutty (Mohanlal), who must find a way to save his family yet again when their dark past resurfaces, and the case reopens.

(Also Read: Drishyam 3 ending explained: What happens to Mohanlal's Georgekutty and his family? Is there a Drishyam 4?)

Unlike Drishyam (2013) and the direct-OTT release Drishyam 2 (2021), Drishyam 3 received mixed reviews upon its release. The Hindi remake of the film, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu, will be released in theatres on October 2. It remains to be seen if that film receives more favourable reviews.