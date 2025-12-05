From Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend to period drama The Abandons: 5 titles to stream on OTT

Film and TV show lovers have a lot to be excited about this week. Big releases like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar are set to hit theatres. For those who want to have a relaxing weekend at home, there are still plenty of other options on OTT. This week, several movies and shows are set to be out on OTT, from Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend to the Norwegian action-adventure movie Troll 2. The Abandons features Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in the lead.(X/@Netflix)

Here is a list of the top shows and movies you can stream on OTT this weekend.

Thamma

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana star in the latest instalment of Maddock’s horror comedy universe. The film sees Ayushmann Khurrana’s life take a complete turn after he is bitten by a vampire. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal also star in the project. The film is available to rent on Prime Video.

The Girlfriend

Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty star in this Telugu drama about a shy literature student who falls for a guy, only to discover his possessiveness and rage. The film follows the girl’s story as she tries to free her life from her boyfriend’s controlling nature. The Girlfriend is available on Netflix. The movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna makes flight attendant’s day in sweet video: ‘Pure magic’

Dies Irae

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam horror film is available on JioHotstar. The movie was released in theatres on October 31. The plot revolves around an Indo-American architect whose life changes after a dancer dies by suicide. Strange hauntings push the architect to seek help from an exorcist.

Troll 2

Netflix is back with its hit Norwegian action-adventure franchise. Troll 2 reunites palaeontologist Nora Tidemann with adviser Andreas Isaksen and Major Kristoffer Holm. The trio must stop a deadly troll from destroying everything in its path.

Also read: Netflix's The Abandons: Release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The Abandons

Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson bring a dose of period drama to Netflix. Set in the Washington Territory during the 1850s, The Abandons follows two matriarchs as they fight for survival and control. The official synopsis reads, “In 1850s Washington, two families led by powerful matriarchs — one wealthy, one poor but deeply loyal — battle for supremacy on the lawless frontier.”

With a lot of options in store this weekend, viewers can sit back and enjoy entertainment of every genre.