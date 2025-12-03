Rashmika Mandanna makes flight attendant’s day in sweet video: ‘Pure magic’

Rashmika Mandanna recently brightened the day of an air hostess in a heartwarming video. After the flight attendant told the Thamma actor that she was a fan of her work, Rashmika posed for a photo and expressed her heartiest gratitude. Rashmika Mandanna posed for a photo with Achal Sharma.(Instagram/@curves_with_curls_)

Air hostess’s fan-girl moment with Rashmika Mandanna

On one of the luckiest days of her life, air hostess Achal Sharma ran into Rashmika Mandanna on a flight. Sharma, who is a devoted fan of the Pushpa: The Rise star, offered the actor a handwritten note to show admiration for Rashmika’s work. Mandanna was sincerely touched by Sharma’s gesture and thanked the flight attendant for her kindness.

Achal Sharma, who later posted her interaction with Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram, described her meeting with the Animal star as “pure magic”. In the caption, Achal referred to the song playing in the clip she shared- Rabba Janda by Jubin Nautiyal, which she said “captured every emotion I felt” for the actor.

“You're truly a gem, so beautiful, sweet, and kind. I'm beyond thrilled,” Achal added. She said she smiled widely upon seeing the actress on the flight. “Can't wait for our next meet,” she concluded.

Rashmika Mandanna was equally flattered by Achal’s gesture. Before she disembarked, the actress posed for a photo with Achal.

Rashmika Mandanna's next project

Ahead of the OTT release of her Telugu film The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna was recently in the headlines. The Girlfriend is set to release on Netflix on December 5. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of a college student named Bhooma, who is in a toxic relationship with Vikram, played by Dheekshith Shetty.

Mandanna recently wrote on Instagram that Bhooma was the “most special” role she ever played in her career. She said she understood herself better while playing the character. “My heart is full of love, pride, and happiness,” the actor stated.

The Girlfriend earned acclaim for Mandanna’s performance, the soundtrack, narrative, and Ravindran’s direction. The film has grossed ₹29 crore at the box office.

The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini Molleti.