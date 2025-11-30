The Girlfriend OTT release date: When and where to watch Rashmika Mandanna's film

The Girlfriend OTT release date: The Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty-starrer The Girlfriend was praised by the audience upon release earlier this month. The film is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Missed catching the film in theatres? Don't worry, as the film is coming soon on Netflix! (Also read: The Girlfriend Twitter review: Fans say Rashmika Mandanna's performance is ‘outstanding’, some call it ‘painful watch’) The Girlfriend OTT release date out: Rashmika Mandanna plays Bhooma Devi in the film.

The Girlfriend on OTT

On Sunday, Netflix India shared the poster for The Girlfriend on its Instagram account, announcing that the film will be released on the platform on December 5. The caption read, “Meet Bhooma Devi, The Girlfriend MA Literature :). Watch The Girlfriend on Netflix out 5 December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

About The Girlfriend

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. The film is about a fairy tale love story between a couple, which turns toxic due to the character of Dheekshith being aggressive. The film received positive word-of-mouth reviews upon release and performed well in theatres. Rashmika's performance in particular drew a lot of praise.

Rashmika talked about the journey of making the film in a heartfelt Instagram post, and said, “When Rahul first narrated this script to me, I remember tearing up.. there were so many moments that pinched my heart in ways I couldn’t explain. I kept thinking.. wait, I know this feeling..I’ve felt this before.. I don’t know how we don’t see these things when it’s all happening.. And what moved me even more was that these words, these emotions, were coming from a man. Things that most people wouldn’t even understand.. he did…”

“Bhooma for me is THE MOST SPECIAL because that’s mostly me… I’ve understood myself a little more while playing her..every day, Rahul would explain a scene, and somehow, I’d just know what he meant no follow-up needed.. My heart is full of love, pride, and happiness.. I just wish you feel what we felt while making this film,” she added.