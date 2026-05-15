Hairstylist Aalim Hakim announces decision to stop working for celebs with disrespectful teams

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim is speaking up for the countless artists who work tirelessly behind the scenes to craft memorable looks for public appearances, red carpets, films, and photoshoots. The director of Hakim's Aalim Salon, known for creating iconic styles in films such as Animal, Jailer, Kabir Singh, and Baahubali: The Beginning, recently declared that his team will no longer work with celebrities whose managers behave rudely or mistreat creative professionals behind the scenes.

Aalim Hakim calls for people to treat crew members with dignity and respect.(Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 15, Aalim Hakim shared a strongly worded post that read, “We have decided not to work with those actors, whose managers treat people badly.” He went on to explain why every member of a creative crew deserves equal respect and should never be dismissed as “just staff.” Highlighting the immense time, energy, and artistic effort that goes into crafting every on-screen and public appearance look, Hakim stressed that these professionals often sacrifice their personal lives and wellbeing in the process of delivering perfection behind the scenes.

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{{^usCountry}} “Respect the artists behind the star” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Respect the artists behind the star” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a heartfelt appeal urging people to value and respect creative professionals behind the scenes, he wrote, “Respect the artists behind the star. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don’t call them ‘just staff’. Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up…there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a heartfelt appeal urging people to value and respect creative professionals behind the scenes, he wrote, “Respect the artists behind the star. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don’t call them ‘just staff’. Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up…there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further highlighted the personal sacrifices these artists make to ensure celebrities are camera-ready at all times. From standing for exhausting hours on set to leaving their homes before sunrise, many crew members routinely give up festivals, birthdays, family time, sleep, and even their own peace of mind – all to make sure the stars they work with “look and feel their absolute best.”

“Talent deserves respect”

Hakim further added, “Creativity is not a small job. And respect should never depend on designation. It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing attitude, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members – especially for mistakes that are not even theirs. Authority does not give anyone the right to disrespect another human being.”

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Apart from this, he also pointed out how such behaviour ultimately damages the reputation of the actors themselves, arguing that the conduct of managers and teams often shapes how celebrities are perceived beyond the glamour of the vanity van and public appearances. He said, “The saddest part is…sometimes actors don’t even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them. A truly powerful star never needs people around them who insult others to prove importance.”

Announcing his decision to distance himself from actors whose teams behave disrespectfully towards creatives and crew members, he wrote, “We have decided to step away from working with actors whose teams disrespect, demean, or mistreat any creative professional or crew member. Because talent deserves dignity. Hard work deserves kindness. And every artist deserves respect. Respect is not a favour. Respect is basic humanity. And today, humanity itself has become a luxury.”

About Aalim Hakim

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Aalim Hakim, director of Hakim's Aalim – Salon Beauty Lifestyle, is widely regarded as one of the most influential hairstylists in Indian entertainment, known for redefining cinematic style through his distinctive creative vision. Over the years, he has crafted iconic looks for some of the biggest films across Bollywood and Tollywood, including Animal, Chhaava, Jailer, Sanju, Kabir Singh, Baahubali, War, Kalki 2898 AD, and Saiyaara. Celebrated for his instinctive understanding of character, culture, and storytelling, Hakim’s work extends far beyond cinema into the wider world of Indian entertainment and sports, where he has also styled some of the country’s top athletes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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