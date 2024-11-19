Hansal Mehta tweets ‘no OTT platform is buying’ Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, hopes he's ‘proven wrong’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared a post after he heard that "no OTT platform is buying" All We Imagine As Light. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Hansal reacted to a tweet by The New Yorker, which called Payal Kapadia’s film 'one of the year’s great movies'. (Also Read | Exclusive | All We Imagine As Light shows Indian cinema's non-Bollywood face to Europe: EU ambassador Herve Delphin) Hansal Mehta praised Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light.

What Hansal has said about All We Imagine As Light

Hansal tweeted, “And from what I hear a film that no OTT platform is buying. The harsh reality of making independent films in India. This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light. HOPE I’M PROVED WRONG.”

The New Yorker's post read, "Payal Kapadia’s new drama, All We Imagine as Light, which was a major prize-winner at the Cannes Film Festival, is 'one of the year’s great movies, in any form, style, or language', @JustinCChang writes."

Internet reacts to Hansal's tweet

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Not entirely correct, otherwise so many brilliant Malayalam movies wouldn't have the OTT platforms, some of them even having direct OTT release, different in case of Hindi film industry though." Hansal replied, “As I said. Hope I’m proved wrong.”

A tweet read, "Unfortunate that India didn't see it in the same light as people outside of India are seeing it." "Pity that it wasn't the Oscar entry !!! Good luck for the US theatrical run," tweeted another person.

About All We Imagine As Light

All We Imagine As Light became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival this May. The film is ready for its theatrical run on November 22. The film tells the story of Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha), two roommates and colleagues in Mumbai.

Prabha's life is thrown into disarray when she receives a rice cooker from her estranged husband. Anu is struggling to find a private spot in the bustling city to be with her boyfriend. Prabha's best friend, Parvati (Chhaya Kadam), a widow, is being forced out of her home by property developers. The film is being distributed in India by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.