Hindi films and series honouring men and women in uniform: Uri, The Test Case and more

As Independence Day draws closer, so do stories about men and women in uniform that are so steeped in patriotism. Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur and John Abraham's Tehran are at the top of that list, along with the likes of Pratik Gandhi's Saare Jahan Se Accha and Naveen Kasturia-led Salakaar, among others. Patriotic films and series that are just right for Independence Day

Hindi films and series in which actors in uniform left a mark

Uri (OTTplay Premium)

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike was not a superhit in 2019 without a reason. From a powerful dialogue to a storyline that resonates well, everything about this movie was an emotion, especially when it released so close to the scars from the black day that India saw, and the response it had.

Tejas (OTTplay Premium)

Kangana Ranaut-led Tejas broke the barrier, in a sense. While OTT was slowly breaking the mould by showing women characters in uniform, Kangana did the same with movies. She was seen as the Indian Air Force officer Tejas who has been tasked with rescuing a spy from Pakistan. The film explores her journey filled with hurdles and how it changes her as a person.

Shershaah (Prime Video)

Just like 120 Bahadur, Shershaah was the story of one brave man who left many emotional with his sacrifices. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vikram Batra and it was his filmy lifestyle that people loved to watch in the movie.

Code M (OTTplay Premium)

Jennifer Winget-led Code M was one of the OTT shows to break the barrier. It showed her in the role of an army lawyer, Major Monica Mehra. She gets to investigating a case that is more than what meets the eye.

The Test Case (OTTplay Premium)

While Jennifer Winget touched the brim, Nimrat Kaur kicked the door open with The Test Case and stood beside men to prove 'Choriyan choro se kam na hai (women can conquer even the world that men build).' This is the story of Captain Shikha Sharma, who had to tackle a lot on her way to be rewarded the title.