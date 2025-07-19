Enjoyed Housefull 5 on Prime Video? Don't miss these similar comedy thrillers

kshay Kumar's latest release Housefull 5 finally made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, which is available for rent now. However, from August 1, 2025, the comedy thriller will be available for all the viewers. According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has grossed ₹289 crore worldwide, after its theatrical release on June 6. Now, it's time to see the film’s digital success! However, if you are craving for more laughter and suspense, check out these below mentioned films on OTTplay Premium like R Madhavan's Hisaab Barabar, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase, and more for a wild ride of unexpected twists in hilarious ways. A poster of Housefull 5

Unmissable comedy thriller films on OTT

Hisaab Barabar

R Madhavan plays Radhe Mohan Sharma, an honest railway ticket checker. The film revolves around his discover of large-scale financial frauds planned by a wealthy banker named Micky Mehta, and how he navigates corruption and bureaucracy. The film blends crime thriller elements with twisted humour, giving the viewers a taste of real-life corruption and intrigue.

Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal plays Govinda Waghmare, a struggling dancer, who gets caught up in a love triangle and unexpectedly becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation. The most iconic part about the film is its ensemble cast. Other than Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Govinda Naam Mera features a mind-blowing mixture of chaos, confusion, and hilarious moments.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a small-time contract killer Babu Bihari. The film explores his unexpected love relationship, his rivalries, a gripping revenge plot, set against the backdrop of political intrigue. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz portrays the dark side of Uttar Pradesh with an amazing blend of suspense and action. The film uses humorous elements to offset the darker aspects of its narrative revolving around criminality.

Blackout

This film centres around crime reporter Lenny D'Souza’s chaotic experiences during a citywide blackout in Pune. Lenny meets an accident, leaving him with a van containing dead men and a huge stash of cash. The film blends elements of dark comedy and suspense, exploring people's greed and their behaviour during difficult situations. Vikram Massey’s strong performance as Lenny D’Souza caught much attention.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut plays Bobby Grewal who has a traumatic past, and works as a dubbing artist in the film industry. She rents her house to Keshav and Rima, and keeps stalking them, while also becoming suspicious of Keshav. Judgementall Hai Kya keeps the elements of suspense till the very end of the film which leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. Dark psychological features with a social message are also shown through the Bobby Grewal character.

Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu plays middle-class man Nandan Kumar who finds a suitcase full of cash and gets entangled in a chaotic chase involving a ruthless gangster, a corrupted politician, and a determined police officer. The comedy thriller offers a fun and exciting watch with each moment filled with unexpected twists. Despite having crime thriller elements, the film doesn't portray the narrative too seriously, rather goes in a lighthearted manner on greed, corruption, and instability.