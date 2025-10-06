Influencer Sami Clarke splits from JT Barnett less than a year after marriage, ‘My life is shifting…’

Influencer Sami Clarke and her husband, JT Barnett, have separated less than a year after getting married, according to US Weekly report. Influencer Sami Clarke and her husband, JT Barnett, have separated.(@samiclarke/Instagram)

“My life is shifting and I’m moving into a new chapter apart from JT,” Clarke wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 5. “It’s truly hard to put into words how tough this feels, but I trust it’s the right step for me.”

She added, “I’ll forever be grateful for the love and memories we shared for these past eight years together. Thank you for giving us space and grace as we move through this new chapter.”

The pair were married in November 2024 in La Quinta, California.(@samiclarke/Instagram)

The pair were married in November 2024 in La Quinta, California. “The best day of our lives,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. “We are THE BARNETT’s”

Clarke and Barnett met on social media. “He slid into my DMs after commenting on a photo of me getting baptized, and what started as a friendly exchange quickly turned into something more meaningful,” Clarke shared on Shona Joy’s website after the wedding. “At the time, he was playing hockey in Russia, and I was pursuing modeling. We kept in touch as friends for a year before finally meeting in person when he came to LA.”

Clarke said their first meeting “was magical,” recalling, “We spent five hours on a rooftop, talking non-stop, and by the end of it, we both knew this was something special.” She said their first date “set the foundation for what has become the most beautiful partnership.”

Barnett proposed Clarke

Clarke said previously said that when Barnett proposed, the surprise was carefully planned. “He worked with my management team to create a fake job offer I couldn’t refuse — a couples’ photoshoot for a brand,” she said, according to US Weekly. “When I arrived at the shoot, he proposed! To make it even more special, he flew in both of our families to celebrate the moment with us. It was thoughtful, heartfelt, and so uniquely us — one of the best days of my life."

In September, Clarke posted a message about her mindset. Alongside a selfie, she wrote, “Healing isn’t just learning to be with the hard stuff — it’s learning to let the good in, too.”