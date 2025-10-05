Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make first separate public appearances amid divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have made their first separate public appearances amid their divorce. While the Oscar-winning actress attended an auction in Texas, the Grammy-winning singer performed in Bristow, Virginia, as part of his ongoing High and Alive World Tour, reports TMZ. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make separate public appearances amid divorce(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman attends charity auction

Nicole Kidman attended amfAR's charity auction in Texas on October 4, as per E! News. According to the outlet, the 58-year-old wore a black off-the-shoulder dress at the event, which raised funds for HIV/AIDS research. Kidman also presented Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration.

“I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we're better when we look out for each other,” Kidman said at the event, as per People magazine.

Kidman heartily lauded the charity auction’s desire to support and “elevate our common humanity” through the funding of “bold and innovative research”.

Keith Urban performs in Bristow

After Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from the Blue Ain’t Your Color hitmaker, Keith Urban recently delivered a stellar performance at a concert in Bristow, Virginia, as part of the ongoing High and Alive World Tour, which he kicked off in May this year.

As per TMZ, Urban, who is already in a relationship with a younger woman, displayed excellent energy at the show, while thousands of fans grooved to his tunes.

Amid their divorce, Keith also changed the lyrics of his song The Fighter, which was inspired by Nicole Kidman. Urban replaced the lyrics, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be your fighter” with “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player." Maggie shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Did he just say that?”

TMZ recently reported that Nicole Kidman felt “betrayed” when she learned about Keith Urban’s current relationship. A source close to Nicole Kidman told the outlet that the actress felt “devastated” and was “really upset.”

FAQs

When did Nicole Kidman file for divorce from Keith Urban?

After 19 years of marriage, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30.

When did Nicole Kidman marry Keith Urban?

Nicole Kidman tied the knot with Keith Urban on June 25, 2006.

How old is Nicole Kidman?

Nicole Kidman is 58 years old.