Who is Maggie Baugh? 5 things to know about Keith Urban's guitar player amid Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh has found herself in the spotlight amid the musician's split with Nicole Kidman. Keith Urban switched a line from a song reportedly inspired by Nicole Kidman, his estranged wife, to one where Maggie Baugh was mentioned. (Instagram/maggie_baugh)

Days before the split, Baugh had posted a video where Urban swapped out a key lyric from his song The Fighter, which is reportedly inspired by Kidman. “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player,” Urban sang on stage, replacing “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter.”

Baugh had captioned it “Did he just say that.” Now, she's reportedly not been in Urban's first concert since the news of his split with Kidman came out.

5 things to know about Maggie Baugh