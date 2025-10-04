Who is Maggie Baugh? 5 things to know about Keith Urban's guitar player amid Nicole Kidman split
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 01:39 am IST
Maggie Baugh was absent from Keith Urban's first show since the news of his split with Nicole Kidman broke.
Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh has found herself in the spotlight amid the musician's split with Nicole Kidman.
Days before the split, Baugh had posted a video where Urban swapped out a key lyric from his song The Fighter, which is reportedly inspired by Kidman. “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player,” Urban sang on stage, replacing “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter.”
Also Read | Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split: Real reason reportedly revealed; ‘called her out’
Baugh had captioned it “Did he just say that.” Now, she's reportedly not been in Urban's first concert since the news of his split with Kidman came out.
5 things to know about Maggie Baugh
- Maggie's father reportedly said he was not privy to any relationship between Baugh and Urban. "I don’t know anything about it, other than she’s a guitar player for him," he said to the Daily Mail, adding "It’s more of a musician thing than a dating thing.
- Baugh reportedly began her songwriting career at 13. She told the Hamilton County Reporter “I started going to Nashville when I was 13 and started songwriting around the same age. I put out my very first record when I was 13 years old..”, she said. “When I was 18 years old, I moved to Nashville and started touring a bunch. Last year, I was on tour with Keith Urban and it’s been a crazy wild journey, man,” Baugh added.
- Maggie shared that she does not come from a family with a background in music. “Nobody in my family plays music. I’m literally the only one. Isn’t that crazy? I’m the oddball. My dad is a microbiologist, and my mom is a stay-at-home mom who runs a dog training business on the side.,” she added.
- She recently teased a new single about fighting temptation amidst negativity. “There is so many negative vibes in the world right now. I wanted to write this song to give some encouragement,” Baugh wrote on Instagram.
- One time she also compared her music to music to her ‘boyfriend’. “I feel like music has always just been my boyfriend. So, whenever I have a boyfriend, it's always like, 'Oh, you're just temporary,” Baugh told People, adding, “But when I do go through a breakup, I don't go to the bar. I put my guitar in my hands.”
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Who is Maggie Baugh? 5 things to know about Keith Urban's guitar player amid Nicole Kidman split
SHARE
Copy