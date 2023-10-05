It's official! McDonald's confirms the McRib's comeback, but are fans still excited?

McDonald's officially announced on Friday that the McRib, a sandwich it had claimed was gone for good in 2022, is set to return to select restaurants in November 2023. The Snack-O-Later Instagram account collaborated on the sandwich's comeback in a post. McRib's Comeback: Fans Skeptical Amid Limited Availability and Marketing Tactics (snackolator/Instagram)(Instagram)

The caption on Snack-O-Later's post reads, 'It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour. While it won't be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's restaurants this November."

However, the bigger question here is whether people are still as excited about it as they once were.

Undoubtedly, its onion and pickle toppings make it an appetizing choice for a snack. However, McRib's periodic appearances, repeated farewells, and limited availability have somewhat taken away its temptation from what it once was.

The comments on Snack-O-Later's post say it all. Some fast food enthusiasts expressed their concern with the sandwich, commenting, “Wonder what was up with that silly marketing scam they went on last year."

While another commenter wrote, “The McRib is the Kiss of Sandwiches,” another user replied, saying, "Trust me, they make more this way. People FEAST off this feigned scarcity, it's why the McRib's been "back" every year for the last decade idk how people actually fell for the "farewell tour."

Apart from the McRib, people also crave the profound Snack Wraps that were discontinued by the fast-food chain in the US back in 2016 and have not made an appearance ever since.

However, if you're craving one, you could consider heading to Canada or the UK, where they are still on the menu, or even to Burger King, which introduced its own version of the wrap.

Alternatively, you could succumb to temptation and savour the McRib once again, this time without worry, as it's highly likely to make a return in 2024 as well. To make your quest easier, you can utilize the convenient McRib Locator website to find a nearby location serving this mouth-watering sandwich.