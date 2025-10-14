Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 13: Rishab Shetty film's domestic haul beats The GOAT lifetime despite dip

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 13: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 is showing signs of slowing down in its second week, and still continues to break records. The film has managed to beat the lifetime collections of Vijay’s last Tamil film, The GOAT, with its 13-day domestic collections alone. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 13: Rishab Shetty plays a tribal warrior in the film he also directed.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected an estimated Rs 13.5 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collection to ₹465 crore in its first thirteen days of release. This number indicates that it has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Venkat Prabhu’s Vijay-starrer The GOAT, which grossed ₹457 crore worldwide during its lifetime. It will also beat the ₹464 crore lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 with its domestic collection alone.

After a strong first week with a collection of ₹337.4 crore, the film showed slight signs of slowing down during the weekdays of the second week. On Monday, the film earned ₹13.35 crore, marking its first significant dip of over 66% compared to Sunday’s ₹39.75 crore. The film managed to sustain its momentum through its first week, showing minimal dips. It remains to be seen if the film continues to dip or sustains momentum in its second week.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kannada film Kantara, which was praised for introducing the world to the Bhuta Kola tradition. The film is written and directed by Rishab, with him playing the lead role of a tribal man named Berme. Hombale Films has produced the film, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in lead roles. The film has crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide since its release and is the second-highest-grossing film of this year after Chhaava.