Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film ends first week with 300 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: The second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, Kantara Chapter 1, is going strong at the box office one week after its release. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, the epic period action film has crossed the ₹300 crore threshold in its first week in India. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rukmini Vasanth and Rishab Shetty in a still from the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 brought in an estimated ₹21.23 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹312.23 crore. The film had an opening of ₹61.45 crore in India on Thursday, bringing in ₹45.4 crore on Friday. Over the weekend, the film collected ₹55 crore on Saturday and ₹63 crore on Sunday.

While collections dipped during the weekdays, the film still held strong, bringing in ₹31.5 crore and ₹34.25 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Given that the 2022 film Kantara grossed ₹407.82 crore worldwide in its lifetime, it remains to be seen how much Kantara Chapter 1 will earn in its lifetime.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1’s success

Speaking to the press in New Delhi, Rishab discussed the box office success of Kantara Chapter 1. According to PTI, he said, “We began the world of Kantara from the first film, and since then, we have explored the dynamic between nature and humans. This story is rooted in our folklore from coastal Karnataka, and we want to talk about the tribes, the folklore, and deity worship in our film.”

He added, “Since then, I have had a thought that regional can also be universal. This time with this success, that point has once again been proven that our film is being accepted globally.” Kantara is written, directed by and stars Rishab in the lead role as a tribal man named Berme. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films. Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah also star in the film that delves deeper into the Bhuta Kola tradition.