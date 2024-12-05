Khloé Kardashian responds to Ozempic use: ‘Who am I to judge?’

Khloé Kardashian's reality show Revenge Body saw her helping others achieve their fitness goals while showcasing her own commitment to health and wellness. However, her weight-loss journey has often been clouded by speculation, including rumours of using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. In her reality show, Khloé Kardashian supports others in fitness while addressing rumors about her weight loss.(Instagram)

“Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I'm like, 'It's been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'” Khloé said during a recent interview with Bustle, dispelling the rumours.

“Even if people get surgery or [get on] the [weight loss drug] Ozempic craze, I'm like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge?”

Khloé Kardashian reveals her weight loss journey began after divorce filing

The 40-year-old supermodel revealed that her fitness journey began after her divorce filing in 2013. “I remember I was going to therapy, and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid,” she recounted.

“My weight loss journey started because I was getting a divorce. I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym.”

“As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I've been doing it for ten-plus years now, and I love it,” Khloé told Bustle.

Interestingly, she shared that her confidence was at its peak during her heavier days. “Looking back, when I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence the bigger I was, which is what's crazy.”

“I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you're following society.' And I'm like, 'OK, you guys are so confusing!'”

“I really wanna encourage healthiness and not about the number on a scale. I don't really care what your size is, and you should just be healthy and stronger for yourself,” she concluded.