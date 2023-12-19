Kid Cudi announces his memoir CUDI and teases global book tour in 2024, fans say, ‘never been this excited'

Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is set to release his memoir titled, ‘CUDI’ in 2024. Additionally, the rapper announced a global book tour for the same next year. Announcing the same on his official X page on Friday, December 15, 2023, he wrote: "My memoir is called CUDI By Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi..."

My hope is to drop it next year around Sept. Goin thru my life and the journey its been so far is bringing me so much peace just talkin about certain things and how they made me feel. Moments, people, aging, the fun, the madness, the darkness, such a beautiful ride. I know this book will inspire you to live your life to the fullest every chance you get, reach for your dreams and work hard to bring them to reality, and keep God close. Because thru all the ups and downs Hes the one thats never left you alone. 🙏🏾✨💕 My hope is that after u read this, you'll have the confidents to bet on yourself, and strive to live life as a better human on this planet and spread love."

Post the initial reveal, Kid Cudi also responded to a fan's comment who wanted a signed book to announce that he'll be doing a book tour “around the globe” in the near future where he planned on doing signings as well.

As soon as the rapper announced the memoir and teased the book tour and signing, his fans worldwide can not contain their excitement for the same.

Many took to X to express their anticipation for the memoir CUDI.

“I can't wait for this book tour,” wrote a fan.

“I can’t wait Scott 🔥 You are an inspiration to us and just know that God blessed you with extraordinary gifts 🙏 You are a blessing to many” wrote a fan praising the rapper.

“Never been this excited to read ❤️” added another.

Another fan highlighted an interesting fact, asking Cudi why he referenced September so much and if it held any special meaning for him.

"Cudi, mind if I ask??

It seems like September is always such a big important month for you (I love it bc it’s my bday month) but is there any reason you seem to drop stuff in September or reference it so much?"

“no lie, i don't read at all but i will def be reading this. gotta support the man who was there and inspired me to keep living with his music. 🩷”