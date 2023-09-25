Kim Kardashian dons new look with Buzz Cut and Ultra-Thin Eyebrows, 'ageing backwards' feel fans

There ain't nothing Kim Kardashian can't rock. There ain't nothing Kim Kardashian can't rock.

Her new look with a Buzz Cut and Ultra-Thin Eyebrows has put the internet in a frenzy with people falling more and more in love with her.

While the celebrity has gone through a journey with her hair from keeping it platinum blonde to chic brunette, her being in a buzz cut was not something we ever expected to see.

On Monday, September 25, 2023, Kim kicked off the week by adorning the cover of CR Fashion Book's latest Muses Issue in an unrecognizable look.

The SKIMS founder rocked a totally buzzed head and ultra-thin 90’s inspired eyebrows.

Keeping up with the cut-back look she posed in a dirt-covered scoop neck wife pleaser and black-rimmed glasses, she left the new cut as it was.

The other photos from the photoshoot feature Kim pantsless in an oversized black sweater, a button-up cardigan, and a sheer-lingerie set. All the photos are black-and-white with Kim in the same haircut.

Additionally, in an accompanying interview, Kim also shared insight into her life as a mother of four.

“Each one of my babies is so different and I love that and try to nurture that. Lately, I have been traveling with each of my children separately to take them on some one-on-one time exploring different cultures and worlds,” began Kim.

“And at the same time doing things that they are passionate about. For example, Saint loves soccer, so I’ve enjoyed traveling the world to see games and really bonding with him through the sport. I want all of my kids to be 100% who they are,” shared the 42-year-old entrepreneur.

"I hope my children will cherish the family community that we’ve tried to instill. For my whole family, we all live close together and the cousins feel like siblings. It’s so special they all have each other," she shared expressing the enriching bond she shares with her sisters.

Fan Reactions

A user on Twitter said “kim kardashian for cr fashion book issue 23 muses is just so good!”

“Kim Kardashian looks different here 🥹,” wrote another user.

“I'm afraid she ATE that so hard. Kim Kardashian by the genius Nadia Lee Cohen for CR Fashion Book, Fall 2023,” praised another X user.