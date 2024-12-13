Menu Explore
Kim Kardashian finally realized ‘she doesn’t need a man’ to be…

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Dec 13, 2024 11:02 PM IST

Kim Kardashian is stepping back from dating after high-profile breakups, realizing she can be happy alone.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly stepped back from the dating scene after a series of high-profile breakups, including her rumoured fling with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Frustrated by ex-husband Kanye West's behavior, Kim Kardashian focuses on family and her businesses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)
Frustrated by ex-husband Kanye West's behavior, Kim Kardashian focuses on family and her businesses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

“She’s sick and tired of being embarrassed by breakups,” a source told Star.

“She’s come to the realization that she doesn’t need a man to fulfill her. She can be happy on her own.”

Now ex, Kanye West, who shares four children with Kardashian—North, 11, Saint, 10, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5—continues to be a challenge for her. “He continues to be a thorn in her side. She’s frustrated with him and his erratic behaviour,” the insider admitted.

Kardashian, who has been married three times—to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and West—reportedly feels some regret over past flings, including her relationships with Beckham Jr. and comedian Pete Davidson. “She could have found someone she could really love,” the confidante shared.

“She can’t go without a man for long, and soon she’ll be whining about how lonely she is!”

Kim Kardashian already ‘started dating someone new’

Interestingly, another source told US Weekly, “She has started dating someone new and is keeping it very under wraps,” and added, “She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous.”

“Kim became way more involved in her company [SKIMS] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches,” the source said. “She [became] empowered by staying single for so long.”

Dating, however, remains a low priority for now, as the SKIMS star is “very excited” about her upcoming role in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair series, where she will star as a divorce lawyer alongside A-list actresses Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, and Sarah Paulson, among others.

Kardashian is also the executive producer for the series, partnering with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Murphy. “Kim’s having fun with her acting roles right now,” the confidante concluded

