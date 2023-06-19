Kourtney Kardashian's new baby bump pics after are here after surprise pregnancy announcement at Travis Barker concert

Kourtney Kardashian debuted her baby bump for the first time since her pregnancy reveal during Travis Barker's concert. The Kardashians star, 44, took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures on Sunday, where she could be seen with Travis. (Also read: Did Travis Barker really not know? Fans question Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy revelation) Kourtney Kardashian showed her baby bump for the first time on Instagram.

Kourtney's Instagram post

In the series of pictures, Kourtney also documented her surprise announcement, where she held up a sign that read, 'Travis, I'm pregnant'. Kourtney was seen sitting on the floor writing the sign, and another picture saw her holding the sign during the concert.

Then there was a series of pictures of Kourtney and Travis, where the drummer pretended to play drums on her pregnant belly, and went on to kiss her belly as well. Kourtney captioned the post saying: "Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan."

Reactions to Kourtney's post

Reacting to the pictures, there were many who congratulated the couple. Actor Megan Fox said, "(red heart emoticons) so happy for you." "Congratulations to you two!!" said another fan. There were also many comments which also questioned the announcement as nothing more than a publicity stunt. One user said, "Y'all need to get some brain cells. He knew. It's a little thing called waiting until you are far enough along where miscarriages are lower risk to tell the world... Also, their cute announcement is a play off of one of their music videos, All the Small Things." Another said, "Lmao all for a stunt and attention. He obviously knew already shes half way through her pregnancy already." "I think people arent realising it was a pregnancy announcement to the world not him.. welp." read another comment.

Kourtney's journey to become pregnant again

Earlier in the course of her Hulu show, Kourtney had revealed her painful and long journey of undergoing multiple rounds of IVF and exploring herbal remedies in order to expand their family. "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen." she had said in an episode of The Kardashians. Kourtney shares three children, Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8) with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two children, Landon (29) and Alabama (17), from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

