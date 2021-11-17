Home / Entertainment / Others / Kurup joins 50 crore club, Dulquer Salmaan says he can’t fathom it
Kurup joins 50 crore club, Dulquer Salmaan says he can’t fathom it

  • Kurup actor Dulquer Salmaan has penned a note to share his happiness on the film crossing the 50 crore mark at the box office. 
Kurup stars Dulquer Salmaan as the lead.&nbsp;
Kurup stars Dulquer Salmaan as the lead. 
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release Kurup is having a dream run at the box-office. Dulquer said that he can’t fathom the fact that the film has joined the 50 crore club in just four days since its release in cinemas 

Dulquer, who plays one of India’s most wanted fugitives in the movie, took to Instagram to share a long post to thank everyone for accepting the film with open arms.

Sharing a poster of the movie which read '50 crore club', Dulquer wrote: “Wow! This is huge! I cannot even fathom it. The sleepless nights, the countless moments of uncertainty and self-doubt, the sheer amount of stress and pressure over going through uncharted territories has all paid off. When we set out we just wanted to give the film our best and pray you all love it. I have no idea how to put in words the gratitude I have for all of you.” +

“Thank you for accepting us with open arms. Thank you for coming back to the theatres. Thank you for giving us so much love. This is not just mine or my team’s win. This is a win for everyone. Let’s bring back more movies into theatres. Let’s get back to normal. Sending you all lots of love and gratitude to each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is the story of Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

Also read: Kurup movie review: Dulquer Salmaan’s film is a compelling crime drama about an elusive fugitive

The film, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran, was originally supposed to release in theatres on May 28 this year. It finally hit the screens on November 12.

