Liked Sarzameen? Stream 5 other political thrillers on OTT that explore conflicts

Sarzameen is finally streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. The political thriller drama is set against the backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir and explores the conflicts between duty, family, and personal sacrifice. The story follows an army officer, Vijay Menon (Prithviraj), who goes all out to protect his nation, and for this, he goes against his son Harman (Ibrahim), who gets involved with a terrorist group. His wife, Meher (Kajal), deals with the family struggles amidst this turmoil. Kajol, Prithviraj and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a poster of Sarzameen

If you liked Sarzameen, stream these 5 political thrillers on OTTplay Premium!

The Diplomat

The Diplomat is based on the true story of an Indian woman, Uzma Ahmed, who faced a dreadful ordeal in Pakistan. Uzma had a forced marriage and had a subsequent escape to the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, where she sought the help of a diplomat, JP Singh, played by John Abraham. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and others.

The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report is a political drama film. It is based on the true event of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, where 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed after the Sabarmati Express caught fire. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film explores whether the incident was an accident or a conspiracy, shedding light on the role of media and journalism in shaping public opinion. In the film, Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra play key roles as journalists.

The Tashkent Files

The Tashkent Files is another must-see political thriller that deals with the mysterious death of India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, in Tashkent. The film follows Ragini, an aspiring journalist, who investigates the incident and unveils a web of political conspiracy. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pallavi Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Mandira Bedi.

Bastar: The Naxal Story

Bastar: The Naxal Story revolves around the Naxalite-Maoist uprising in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. The storyline features an IPS officer, Neerja Madhavan, played by Adah Sharma, who leads a mission to combat the Naxalite threat and dismantle their movement. The film is based on real-life events and focuses on the conflict between Maoist rebels and government forces. The film also features Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, and others.

Airlift

Airlift, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, stars Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. The film tells the story of Ranjit Katyal, a wealthy Indian businessman in Kuwait, who becomes a hero by leading the evacuation of over 1,70,000 Indians when Iraq invaded Kuwait during the Gulf War in 1990. It also explores themes of patriotism, humanitarianism, and the power of ordinary people to bring about change in adverse times. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Kumud Mishra, Prakash Belawadi, and others.