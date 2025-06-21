Love Malayalam thrillers? Here are intriguing films that you should not miss out on OTT

Malayalam has released several thrillers over the years that are notable for a variety of reasons, including their plots and performances. Some of these films focus on a crime investigation, while others feature captivating narratives that intrigue the audience from start to finish. If you enjoy watching Malayalam thrillers, you should not miss these flicks on OTT. Ela Veezha Poonchira, Kunchacko Boban’s Anjaam Pathiraa

Stream Malayalam’s latest thrillers such as Pravinkoodu Shappu, Rekhachithram and more on OTTplay Premium

Best Malayalam thrillers on OTT

Anjaam Pathiraa (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium)

A serial killer is at large, brutally killing police officers. Anwar, a consulting criminologist, joins the investigative team in order to find the offender. As the investigation progresses, it becomes clear that the case is about seeking retribution for the wrongs done to the culprit's family. Kunchacko Boban stars in the lead role in this film, helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Ela Veezha Poonchira (Amazon Prime Video)

The main characters of the movie are police constable Madhu and another officer who are assigned to the hilltop. The plot twist starts when a woman's body parts are discovered strewn about in the region they are on duty. The movie's climax is popular for shocking audiences. Noted screenwriter Shahi Kabir has helmed this film, which features Soubin Shahir in the lead role.

Rekhachithram (Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium)

Starring Asif Ali, the movie centres on Vivek Gopinath, who looks into the disappearance of an actress during a 1985 movie shoot and a mysterious skeleton they retrieve in a forest. Buried secrets come to light as he investigates, exposing a crime that was kept hidden for 40 years. Anaswara Rajan plays the other key role in this film.

Joseph (Amazon Prime Video)

A retired police officer who is renowned for his investigative skills is portrayed in the film. He discovers a criminal case involving organ trafficking after his wife passes away in an accident. This is among actor Joju George's finest performances to date.

Vettah (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium)

The inquiry into the disappearance of an actress is the primary focus of the film. The investigating officers deal with an offender who confesses to the crime but then begins to play mind tricks and refuses to disclose anything about the case to anyone else. The plot and performances of Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban, and Indrajith Sukumaran were lauded by moviegoers.

Grandmaster (Sun NXT, OTTplay Premium)

An IPS officer named Chandrasekhar is challenged by a serial killer, who chooses victims based on alphabetical order, in this movie. He progressively overcomes the disappointment of his split from his wife and works on the most challenging case of his career. In this thriller, Mohanlal portrays Chandrashekhar.