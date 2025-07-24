Loved Dileesh Pothan in Ronth? Here are his other notable films that you shouldn't miss

Dileesh Pothan's latest film, Ronth, made its digital debut this week. The police drama, which also stars Roshan Mathew, is now streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Dileesh, who is also a filmmaker known for his impressive directorials, has portrayed a number of roles that are well-liked by Malayalis. Here are some of his previous films you shouldn't miss if you enjoyed his thriller. All these films are available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Dileesh Pothan in Ronth

Dileesh Pothan films on OTT

Turbo

The protagonist of the action-comedy movie is Aruvipurathu Jose, also known as Turbo Jose, who is compelled to move to Chennai after getting caught up in a dispute involving his friend Jerry and a young woman named Indhulekha Nair. Soon, Jose becomes the target of local thugs while trying to protect his loved ones. Dileesh plays a supporting part in this action thriller.

Thalavan

How the internal hierarchy of a local police station impacts a crime investigation is the focus of this suspenseful film. But when a woman's corpse is discovered in CI Jayashankar's residence and he is accused of her murder, things take an unsettling turn. SI Karthik is tasked with looking into the case. The mystery of the movie is whether Jayashankar is indeed at fault or just the victim of retaliation and who is the real culprit. In this film, Dileesh plays an elusive police officer.

Bheeshma Parvam

The Mammootty-starrer is centred on Michael, a sort of godfather who is committed to defending his family and hometown. However, some of his family members find his methods objectionable. They plot and seek external help to get rid of him. The plot of Bheeshma Parvam revolves around how this affects Michael and his family. One of Dileesh's best performances to date can be seen in this movie.

Malik

Sulaiman speaks for his people in the wake of the surging corruption in his village. Meanwhile, he evolves into an influential person during this process. He works to change the community and his people, unaware of his impending doom, planned by his foes. In this critically acclaimed film, Dileesh portrays a negative character named P A Aboobacker.