Lucy-Bleu Knight death: Shocking new details emerge about Slash’s stepdaughter's passing, 25-year-old left suicide notes

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight left suicide notes before ending her life in a rental unit, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner told New York Post. Knight died on July 19, aged 25. She died of hydrogen sulfide toxicity, and her manner of death was ruled a suicide. Lucy-Bleu Knight death: Shocking new details emerge about Slash’s stepdaughter's passing (lulubleuu/Instagram)

The coroner has now revealed in an official report that Knight left notes for her loved ones. She reportedly had “a history of undiagnosed mental illness.” The examiner said that her family said “she was paranoid and would have hallucinations.”

“This 25 year old female was found in a residence with suicide notes and evidence of hydrogen sulfide inhalation,” the report read. It also disclosed that Knight's toxicology results tested positive for the presence of thiosulfate.

Lucy-Bleu Knight’s tragic death

Knight was reportedly found on the bathroom floor of her Airbnb. She had checked in on July 15 and was scheduled to stay for four days.

The property manager tried to contact her several times. The manager reportedly checked on her but was “unable to access the front door, which seemed to have resistance when she attempted to open it.” The person then called emergency services for a welfare check.

Police arrived at the scene and “noticed resistance they described as ‘suction’ when opening the front door of the unit. Upon opening the locked door, Officers observed a hand-written sign apparently meant for first responders warning about toxic gas. A chemical scent was also detected by Officers, who immediately backed out of the residence and called for assistance.”

The LA Fire Department Squad 87 Hazmat Unit and Engine 287 arrived and found that Knight had used a cooler to mix a lethal dose of chemicals, which included cerium hydroxide, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and sodium thiosulfate. She had also sealed light fixtures, electrical outlets, ceiling vents, and cracks in the floors and bathroom window using plastic bags and tape. Pills were found in Knight’s wallet, including escitalopram and paliperidone. They help maintain mental balance and treat the symptoms of mental disorders respectively.

“A packet of suicide notes was found on a side table in the main room. According to family, she had no previous suicide attempts but did have prior ideations,” the report read.

The report added that the young woman had been hospitalised for 5150 holds twice in 2024. “The doctors were attempting to diagnose the decedent, but no official diagnosis was available. Family stated that she was paranoid and would have hallucinations,” it said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).