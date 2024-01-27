 Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban falls down to half on Republic Day - Hindustan Times
Malaikottai Vaaliban box office collection day 2: Mohanlal film falls down to half on Republic Day

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 27, 2024 09:09 AM IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban box office: The film stars Mohanlal as a warrior, Sonalee Kulkarni as the female lead and Danish Sait as the antagonist.

Malaikottai Vaaliban box office: Mohanlal's fantasy drama had a good start on Thursday but fell to almost half on its second day. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial earned 2.75 crore on the Republic Day holiday on Friday, as per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com. Also read: Malaikottai Vaaliban movie review: Mohanlal is the backbone of this fantasy entertainer

Malaikottai Vaaliban stars Mohanlal as a warrior.

Malaikottai Vaaliban had opened at 5.65 crore on Thursday amid high anticipation. It recorded 34.83 percent occupancy for the Malayalam shows. It has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu as well. It stands at a two-day total of 8.4 crore.

More about Malaikottai Vaaliban

Malaikottai Vaaliban also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, Danish Sait and Manikandan Achari. Lijo Jose Pellissery has co-written the film with PS Rafeeque. The film marks RJ-turned-actor Danish Sait's Malayalam debut. He plays the antagonist, Chamathakan, with a different hairstyle and even a beard.

The trailer doesn't tell much about the film plot. Opening up about it, Lijo had told The Hindu.com in an interview, "We are telling a story. I wanted to use a very Indian terrain and the characters to be rooted in that background. But I have taken elements from around the globe, from Japanese folk culture, the Samurai culture in Japan, from Westerns and so on, but I also wanted to make sure that it had no touch of the Western influence.”

HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film is intriguing to say the least. There is no clear cut storyline and the director is in no hurry to tell the tale that has intricate layers. The drama proceeds at a slow pace with the stunning visuals by cinematographer Madhu Neelakandan breathing life into the scenes. Again, there are some scenes that spark brilliance, especially the parts where 63-year-old Mohanlal is engaged in fights showing off his excellent physical prowess and fitness levels.” However, there are some issues as well in the film.

