Malaikottai Vaaliban box office collection day 1: Mohanlal-starrer opens to 5.5 crore in India

Malaikottai Vaaliban box office collection day 1: Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, released in theatres on Thursday, ahead of Republic Day 2023. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film had a decent first day. It earned an estimated ₹5.5 crore nett in India. Also read: All you need to know about Mohanlal's grand Malayalam film, Malaikottai Vaaliban Malaikottai Vaaliban box office collection day 1: Veteran actor Mohanlal in a still from the film.

As per the portal, Malaikottai Vaaliban had an overall 51.23 percent Malayalam occupancy on Thursday. The morning shows had 59.81 percent occupancy, followed by 37.09 percent for the afternoon shows, 48.62 percent occupancy for the evening shows and 59.41 percent for the night shows. Malaikottai Vaaliban had the maximum overall occupancy in Kochi with 67.5 percent. The film also has dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

About Malaikottai Vaaliban

The Malayalam film stars Mohanlal in the titular role. Set in an alternate world, the story follows Malaikottai Vaaliban, an undisputed warrior, whose journey transcends time and boundaries, challenging every opponent in his path. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film also features Sonalee Kulkarni as Rangapattinam Rangarani, Hareesh Peradi as Ayyanar and Danish Sait as Chamathakan.

Malaikottai Vaaliban movie review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times Malaikottai Vaaliban review read, "Undoubtedly, it is Malayalam star Mohanlal, who is the backbone of this film. For him to accept this role is a feather in his cap and to have delivered an excellent performance - yet again - shows how talented and dedicated he is. He is stellar especially in the fight scenes and one must laud him for this... Mohanlal fans would have a lot of expectations from this film but one must remember that it is a Lijo Jose Pellissery film. Called a fantasy entertainer, there are elements that work in Malaikottai Vaaliban and elements that clearly don’t. Expect the unexpected."

