Marco sequel in the works? Makers register Lord Marco as title without Unni Mukundan

Marco, released in 2024, became a huge box office hit and earned ₹100 crore worldwide. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead, the film stirred controversy for its violence. Many touted it as India's most violent film ever, and there were reports of viewers throwing up in theatres due to the gore. Unni Mukundan had earlier said there will be no sequel to Marco.

Marco sequel registered

On Wednesday, trade analyst AB George shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter), which revealed that a sequel to Marco is in the works. The picture was that of the official papers where the makers- Cubes Entertainment, registered the name of the sequel of the film as ‘Lord Marco.’

The name of Haneef Adeni was also seen in the official paper but there was no mention of lead star Unni Mukundan. There has been no official announcement regarding the same.

That might come as no surprise to fans as Unni had previously shared that he won't be interested in doing a sequel. In June, Unni had shared a video showing his weight loss transformation. In the comments section, a fan asked him about Marco 2, to which he replied, "Bro, apologies but I have dropped plans to continue the Marco series. Too much negativity around the project. I’ll try my best to bring something bigger and better than Marco. Thanks for all the love and positivity. Cheers."

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under his Cubes Entertainments banner, Marco was a revenge saga that also starred Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

Unni's next project

Interestingly, on Wednesday, it was also announced that Unni would play the lead role in Maa Vande, a biopic tracing PM Modi’s life journey. Sharing the announcement about starring in Modi's biopic, Unni wrote on his X account, “A man’s story that rises beyond battles… to become a revolution for the ages. #MaaVande it is. Wishing the Honourable Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May glory be revived and brighter things await.”