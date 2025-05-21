Mohanlal finally gives an update on long-awaited project Vrusshabha; fans hope it makes 1000 crore

On his birthday, actor Mohanlal finally gave a massive update on his long-awaited project, Vrusshabha. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the fantasy film with an ensemble cast is produced by Ekta Kapoor, and fans have been waiting a long time for the project. The actor released his look from the film and announced its release date. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Mohanlal: 7 heartwarming pictures of the actor with his family) Mohanlal plays the lead role in Nanda Kishore's Vrusshabha.

Mohanlal’s first look, release date of Vrusshabha

Mohanlal shared a motion poster from Vrusshabha on his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, writing, “This one is special — dedicating it to all my fans. The wait ends. The storm awakens. With pride and power, I unveil the first look of VRUSSHABHA – a tale that will ignite your soul and echo through time. Unveiling this on my birthday makes it all the more meaningful - your love has always been my greatest strength. #Vrusshabha in cinemas on 16th October, 2025.” The poster shows Mohanlal looking ready to battle in long hair and armour while holding a sword.

Internet reacts

While some fans liked the first look, others were not as impressed. One fan commented, “Sir Please At Least Use Good VFXs This Time.” Another wrote, “It’s okay, this was expected.” One even posted a meme of Mammootty falling down, sarcastically writing, “Thanks anna.” However, there were also fans that were impressed, with one commenting, “Better than expected.” Another wrote, “1st 1000cr aakatee,” hoping it’s Mollywood’s first ₹1000 crore film. Some also wondered if the film would be released in other languages. Most commented with fire or heart emojis for the actor.

About Vrusshabha

In 2023, it was announced that Vrusshabha would be directed by Nanda and produced by Ekta under Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios. Shanaya Kapoor, Roshan Meka, Zahrah S Khan, Garuda Ram, Simran, and Srikanth are also part of the project, with music by Devi Sri Prasad. Shooting for the film, which was briefly believed to have been shelved, wrapped up in February. It will be released in multiple languages on 16 October.