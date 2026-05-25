Mohanlal raises alarm on drug menace in Keralam at Chief Minister VD Satheesan's felicitation

Addressing a gathering, Mohanlal said, “If we can help improve the roads that kill and the filth that destroys that land, we can do great things. Another thing: drugs. 'Narcotics is a dirty business,' says one of my characters (His mass dialogue in Irupathaam Noottandu and later in Lucifer). Drugs are still flowing through Keralam. It's even found in the surroundings of our schoolchildren. If the (state) government stand strong with unwavering determination and an iron fist, I am sure we can wipe this disease of narcotic drugs. I believe this government has that kind of strength.”

Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Keralam on Monday, officially bringing the Congress-led UDF back to power after a ten-year hiatus, following their landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. He was felicitated by actor Mohanlal during a grand reception organised in Kochi, in the Ernakulam district.

He went on to add, “Sincerity and transparency are two qualities evident in Satheesan sir. He is a lucky CM of a blessed state. Satheesan, who is a Nehruvian socialist, should also be a dreamer like Nehru. I hope his ideas would help in the growth of the state."

Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, former Assembly Speaker AN Shamsheer, Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and CPI leader Binoy Viswam also attended the swearing-in ceremony. When Satheesan took the oath as the Chief Minister, congratulatory messages poured in from across the Malayalam film industry. Mammootty had also put out an X post congratulating the CM.

About Drishyam 3 Meanwhile, Mohanlal is basking in the success of Drishyam 3, which was released in theatres last week on his birthday. It is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The film follows the events of Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021).

It stars Mohanlal, alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Asha Sarath. Mohanlal watched the film on the first day with fans and seemed overwhelmed by the response, though critics gave it mixed reviews. The film has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide.