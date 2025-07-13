Music sensation Sai Abhyankkar’s 6 star-studded films awaiting to hit big screens

It’s raining big projects one after another for young musician Sai Abhyankkar. Just in his early twenties, Sai Abhyankkar has four indie music tracks to his credits, and has already bagged six prestigious projects in the making. Son of singers Tippu and Harini, Sai Abhyankkar rose to fame with the single track Katchi Sera. After the song went viral, he released three tracks till date, Aasa Kuda, Sithiri Puthiri and Vizhi Veekura, in all of which he performed and sang. With the young musician the current sensation in Tamil cinema, it looks like Sai Abhyankkar has his kitty filled with some of the most expected projects. While six projects have been officially announced, there is also Atlee-Allu Arjun film and Sivakarthikeyan-starrer that are yet to formally confirm Sai Abhyankkar’s presence. Young musician Sai Abhyankkar

Enjoy watching films that introduce you to good music? Stream JioHotstar’s OK Kanmani, Kaaviya Thalaivan, and more that give you earworms, with OTTplay Premium subscription

With just 4 indie music tracks, Sai Abhyankkar bags 6 top films

Benz

Benz is the first project that officially announced Sai Abhyankkar as composer. Backed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film features Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly in the lead roles. After Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, Benz will join the LCU line-up of films. This means Sai Abhyankkar will join the list of Anirudh Ravichander and Sam CS who scored for LCU films earlier.

Karuppu

Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, will have music scored by Sai Abhyankkar. While it is to be noted that the makers had first announced that Karuppu’s music will be done by AR Rahman, for reasons unknown, Sai Abhyankkar has replaced him. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film also features Trisha, Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam and others.

Dude

The team of Dude vibrates with youthful energy, given the film is directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, while it stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Sai Abhyankkar scores the music for the film which is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Dude is set to release in theatres for Diwali this year.

STR49

STR 49 is an upcoming project starring Silambarasan in the lead role. The film is helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan who made his debut with the critically acclaimed film Parking. Sai Abhayankkar is scoring music once again for a biggie, which also stars Kayadu Lohar and Santhanam.

Balti

Balti will mark the Malayalam debut for Sai Abhyankkar. Featuring Shane Nigam in the lead role, the film is eyeing for an Onam release. Balti is a sports drama and marks Shane's 25th film. It was only recently the makers of Balti introduced Sai Abhyankkar into their project, as a promo video showed the young musician getting a call from Mohanlal.

Marshal

Marshal is the latest project to officially confirm Sai Abhyankkar’s presence. Headlined by Karthi and directed by Tamizh of Taanakkaran fame, Marshal is touted to be a period drama set against the coastal regions. Actors Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lal, John Kokken, Murali Sharma, Easwari Rao and others are also cast in Marshal. This means Sai Abhyankkar will be scoring for both the brothers; Suriya in Karuppu and Karthi in Marshal.