Nina Dobrev uses Ariana Grande song to slam Shaun White after breakup: ‘Should have said it before’

Nina Dobrev’s breakup with Shaun White is once again the talk of the town, thanks to her latest TikTok video. The Vampire Diaries star seemingly alluded to her severed engagement with the Olympic snowboarder in a viral clip on November 13, according to E! News. Nina Dobrev split from Shaun White in September 2025.

Nina Dobrev’s viral Ariana Grande video

Nina Dobrev referred to her engagement with her ex, Shaun White, in a viral TikTok video in which she lip-syncs to Ariana Grande’s 2014 hit Break Free. Dobrev emphasized the lyrics: “If you want it, take it / I should have said it before.”

She also showed off her empty ring finger and mouthed the words: "Tried to hide it, fake it / I can't pretend anymore." Before the video ended, Dobrev stared hard into the camera and gave it the middle finger.

After the couple’s five-year engagement ended in September, Nina Dobrev had lip-synced to a song about other women trying to "fix" a man, per the outlet. At the time, Nina had mouthed the words: "How do you sleep at night knowing people don't like you?" She also lip-synced: "With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my a**."

Through the lyrics, Nina Dobrev had asked for “advice for women trying to fix their man”.

Just two days after the video went viral, Nina Dobrev attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Eternity without the 5-carat diamond engagement ring she had received from White.

Nina Dobrev’s relationship with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev’s relationship with Shaun White kicked off in January 2020, following a New Year’s party. And after a romantic bike ride in March, Dobrev and White confirmed their relationship on Instagram in May.

Ahead of New Year's Eve, a source told E! News that Dobrev and White "are genuinely so in love." "They openly talk about their future together. They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them,” they had added.

The couple split in September this year.

FAQs

When did Nina Dobrev break up with Shaun White?

People magazine confirmed Nina Dobrev broke up with Shaun White in September this year.

Did Shaun White win medals in the Olympics?

Yes, Shaun White is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

When did Nina Dobrev and Shaun White confirm their relationship?

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White confirmed their relationship in May 2020.