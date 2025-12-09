Park Si-hoo returns after 10-year hiatus, breaks silence on allegations tied to influencer case

South Korean actor Park Si-hoo is preparing for a return to the big screen after nearly ten years away from films. The 49-year-old addressed both his long absence and recent allegations at a press conference held on December 8 to promote his upcoming movie Choir of God. Park Si-hoo makes comeback after 10 years(X/@park_sihoo)

Best known for television hits such as The Princess Man and My Golden Life, Park described the project as his first film-related media appearance in over 15 years.

Park Si-hoo addresses influencer allegations at press event

The press event also turned into Park’s first public response to accusations made by an online influencer, who alleged that the actor played a role in an affair that led to the breakdown of her marriage. Park’s legal representatives at HyeMyung Law Firm have filed a defamation complaint, citing violations of information protection laws as per The Chosun Daily.

Speaking briefly on the issue, Park said, “I have mixed feelings about discussing personal matters here. I apologize to the director and fellow actors.” However, he stated that the allegations were untrue and were currently under police investigation, adding that he would allow the legal process to address the matter. No further details were discussed at the briefing, per Chosun reports.

Inside ‘Choir of God’: Role, setting, and production scale

In Choir of God, Park takes on the role of Park Gyo-soon, a major in the North Korean State Security Department tasked with forming a fake religious choir to earn foreign currency amid international sanctions. Director Kim Hyeong-hyeop said the film explores human themes through the lens of North Korea’s restrictions on religious expression, balancing political tension with personal transformation.

Gruelling shoot and ensemble cast

Much of the film was shot in Mongolia and Hungary under extreme winter conditions, Filmfare reported. Cast members recalled temperatures dropping close to minus 40 degrees Celsius, with equipment freezing during early shoots. Jung Jin-woon of 2 AM, who plays rival officer Kim Tae-sung, joked that the harsh conditions fostered an unexpected sense of camaraderie among the cast.

Music plays a central role in the narrative. The soundtrack includes Love Always Runs Away by Lim Young-woong, alongside original compositions meant to mirror shifting emotional tones. Actor Han Jung-wan portrays a North Korean singer inspired by Lim, while the 12-member choir ensemble was selected after an extensive audition process.

For Park Si-hoo, Choir of God marks a notable step back into cinema amid unresolved legal scrutiny.