Pawan Kalyan breathed life into Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Director Krish breaks silence on his dream project

One of the most highly-anticipated Telugu films of the year, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which marks the return of superstar Pawan Kalyan to the big screen, is set to be in theatres on July 24, 2025. Since Pawan Kalyan is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the buzz around the film has been sky high. In his absence the film’s female lead, Nidhhi Agerwal, has been leading most of the promotions. Krish and Pawan Kalyan on the set of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan finally joined in and attended a recent press interaction where he spoke highly of director Krish Jagarlamudi, whose brainchild it is. Krish, though, had not completed the film and walked out following multiple delays in its production. Thereafter, the producer’s son, Jyothi Krishna, completed the film.

Speaking about Krish, Pawan Kalyan praised him immensely and stated that it was the filmmaker who came up with the concept and that it is his vision that everyone is now appreciating. This speech went viral, to which Krish responded with a very emotional social media post.

In his lengthy post, Krish states, "Our PAWAN KALYAN garu.. an extraordinary force blessed by something far greater. There’s a fire in him that no camera can fully capture… a kind of power that comes from purpose. His ever-burning spirit is what breathed life into #HariHaraVeeraMallu. He gave HHVM its spine, its soul, and its storm."

Krish: Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an exploration of forgotten history

Krish added that the film was his dream project for the longest time "This film is one of my most passionate battles.. not just as a director, but as an explorer of forgotten history, a seeker of uncomfortable truths, an opportunity for world-building, and above all, a believer in cinema that entertain and enlighten at the same time" Krish stated.

The filmmaker wished the team well and praised both Pawan Kalyan and producer AM Rathnam for holding on to the project for so long. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now peaking at the right time, and the buzz has grown significantly. Oscar winner MM Keeravani has composed the music for the film, which will be released globally on July 24, 2025.