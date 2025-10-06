‘Iss ghar se laash jaegi meri’: Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh breaks down as police prevent her from entering his home

In a dramatic incident, Jyoti Singh, the wife of Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, was seen breaking down outside his residence in Lucknow after police officers stopped her from entering. Jyoti alleged that her husband had filed an FIR against her. However, police officers at the scene clarified that no official case had been registered at that time and that she had only been summoned for questioning as part of ongoing legal proceedings. Jyoti Singh accused her husband, actor Pawan Singh of infidelity and threatened to consume poison if justice wasn’t served.

Jyoti cries in front of Pawan's home

Despite repeated requests from the police to accompany them to the station, Jyoti refused and accused the authorities of publicly humiliating her. One of the officers mentioned that there were ongoing legal proceedings between the couple and referred to a complaint Jyoti had filed, allegedly accusing Pawan Singh of murder. Jyoti denied this, stating that her complaint was solely about maintenance and not criminal in nature.

The situation quickly escalated as Jyoti, visibly distressed, threatened to consume poison in front of the police officers. She cried out, "Aaj main sirf samaj ke kehne par yahan aayi thi, bas yeh din dekhne ke liye. Agar abhi bhi insaaf nahin mila to koi umeed nahin hai. Main ghar mein zehar kha kar mar jaungi; iss ghar se meri laash jaayegi. Yeh last baar hai jo main keh rahi hoon. Main ek shareef ghar ki beti hoon, ek shareef ghar ki bahu hoon. Agar mujhe police station jaana pad raha hai, to main yahin se zehar kha kar nikal lungi. Bas, bohot ho gaya. Insaaf dijiye mujhe. (I came here today only because society asked me to just to witness this day. If I don’t get justice now, there’s no hope left. I’ll go home and take poison; only my body will leave this house. This is the last time I’m saying this. I come from a respectable family, both as a daughter and daughter-in-law. If I’m being forced to go to a police station, I’ll take poison right here. Enough is enough. I want justice.)”

Jyoti accuses Pawan of infideilty

Jyoti went on to accuse her husband of infidelity. She alleged that Pawan Singh had taken another woman to a hotel in front of her shortly after the elections. “Yeh samaj ki seva karenge? Yeh Pawan ji seva karenge jo apni patni ko nikalne ke liye police bula rahe hain? Chunav ke dauraan apni patni ka istemal kiya, aur phir doosri ladkiyon ko lekar hotel gaye. Sab poochte the na ki chunav ke baad main kyun aa gayi? Kyunki chunav ke 20 din baad Pawan ji hamare saamne ek ladki ko lekar hotel gaye the. Hum ek patni hoke yeh bardaasht nahin kar sakte the, isiliye hum chale gaye. Aur ab yeh Pawan ji insaaf karenge?"(Is this the man who says he wants to serve society? The same man who calls the police to throw out his wife? He used me during the election campaign and then took other women to hotels. People used to ask why I returned after the election. It’s because 20 days after the election, Pawan took a girl to a hotel in front of me. As a wife, I couldn’t tolerate that, so I left. And now he claims he’ll bring justice?)”

Before arriving at his residence, Jyoti posted a message for Pawan Singh on Facebook, writing: "Dear husband, Mr. Pawan Singh, I am coming to your residence in Lucknow tomorrow to meet you and your family. I will wait for you there for two days."

Who is Pawan Singh?

Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri actor, playback singer, and politician. He rose to fame with the hugely popular song Lollipop Lagelu, which became a viral sensation and remains one of the most iconic tracks in Bhojpuri music. Following his success as a singer, he transitioned into acting and became one of the leading stars in Bhojpuri cinema, known for his roles in action and romantic films. In recent years, he entered politics and is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party, having contested elections as part of his move into public life.